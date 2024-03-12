Indian Visa Document Requirements For United States Citizen

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





INDIAN VISA DOCUMENT REQUIREMENTS

India has introduced a system that enables eligible tourists to enter the country through an e-visa. Currently, individuals from 169 nations are eligible to acquire an India e-Visa. This initiative aims to streamline the visa application procedure and attract a larger number of international visitors. Before traveling to India, individuals must secure an India e-Visa, an electronic document that permits them to visit for purposes such as business, tourism, or medical reasons. To successfully apply for and receive an Indian e-Visa, applicants need to submit the necessary documents and fulfill the specified criteria. The list of required documents is concise, and the e-Visa application process only asks for essential paperwork and procedural prerequisites. The paperwork requirements for various e-Visa kinds may range slightly. It is critical that the information provided during the eVisa India application process corresponds exactly to the passport that will be used to travel to and enter India. This is due to the fact that the approved eVisa India will be directly linked to it. Applicants will also be required to answer a few simple background questions during the application process to determine their eligibility to enter India. The questions will be about their current employment situation and their ability to support themselves financially during their stay in India. The India e-Visa Application is easy to complete. Travelers will need their passport, email address and a debit or credit card to complete the India e-Visa Application Form.

Types of India-Visa



India e-Tourist Visa

India e-Business Visa

Medical e-Visa for India India Medical Attendant e-Visa

Documents Required for the Indian e-Visa



A Valid passport valid for at least 6 months on the expected date of arrival in India.

Passport-style photo of the applicant

A valid Email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox.

You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Business cards copy and invitation letter – This requirement applies to people who want to go to India for business and need to apply for an Indian Business e-Visa. Letter from the hospital in India – this is valid for people who apply for an Indian Medical e-Visa.

Indian visa validity and expiration



The 1 Month India Tourist Visa allows 2 entries into the country over the course of a month with a maximum stay of 30 days.

The 1-year India Tourist Visa allows multiple entries over the course of a year for a maximum stay of 90 days each.

The e-Medical Patient and e-Medical Attendant visas are valid for 30 days and can be used for first-time entry into India. The traveler can stay in the country for up to 60 days. You can also leave and return to India up to 2 times within this period. The e-business visa allows multiple entries, with each visit not exceeding 180 days.

INDIAN VISA FOR UNITED STATES CITIZENS

When planning a trip to India, it is essential for visitors to acquire a visa to enter the country. Since 2014, India has introduced an electronic visa system called Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), enabling citizens from more than 169 countries to apply for visas online. American travelers are now eligible for a short-stay e-Visa when traveling to India, specifically designed for tourists, business travelers, and medical patients. American tourists are required to apply for a Tourist e-Visa, permitting them to enjoy tourism and leisure activities during their stay in India. There are three variations of tourist e-Visas, each offering different validity periods and lengths of stay in the country. Holders of a Short-Term Tourist eVisa from the United States can stay in India for up to 30 days after entry. This type cannot be modified or extended in any way. Business e-Visa: This sort of e-Visa permits Americans to enter India for the purpose of doing business or trading. You can stay in India for up to 365 days from the date of issue of the ETA and enter India as many times as you like. However, you may not stay here for more than 180 consecutive days on any one visit. Medical and Medical Assistant e-Visa: Americans who require medical treatment or are accompanying patients receiving treatment in India can apply for an e-Visa for Medical and Medical Assistant online. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from your arrival date and allows you to enter the country a total of three times. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet some requirements to apply for India Visa online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIAN E-VISA FOR US CITIZENS



A valid Passport with at least six months' validity from the expected date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in their Inbox.

Full name (as it appears on your passport)

Passport Personal Details Scan Last Page of Passport (if applicable)

INDIAN MEDICAL VISA

The Indian government offers an e-Medical Visa for those who wish to receive medical treatment in the country. This electronic visa, also referred to as an India eMedical Visa, is accessible to individuals from more than 169 countries seeking medical care in India. In November 2014, the Indian government introduced the e-Visa for India, an online visa system that removes the requirement to visit an embassy or consulate. Qualified individuals can acquire an approved e-Visa for medical purposes by completing a straightforward online application, enabling them to stay in India for a maximum of 60 continuous days. The India Medical e-Visa is a triple entry visa valid for 120 days from the date of issue. The second and third entries into India must be made within 60 days of the first. The requirements for the India Medical eVisa are the same as the Tourist eVisa. However, applicants must also provide a certified letter from the relevant Indian hospital or medical center.

REQUIREMENTS FOR MEDICAL VISA FOR INDIA



Applicants must have a passport issued by an eligible country to obtain the India e-Medical visa. This passport must be valid for a minimum of 6 months from the date the traveler intends to arrive in the country.

In addition, foreign nationals must provide a letter from the hospital in India where they will receive treatment.

Proof that they have the funds to cover their stay.

They must also have a return or onward ticket when applying.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Medical E-Visa fees.

Registration

Anyone traveling to India on a“Medical Visa” must register with FRRO/FRO within 14 days of arrival. The registration process is the same in most countries.

INDIAN MEDICAL ATTENDANT VISA

India's healthcare sector is growing, and the country is a top destination for chronic disease treatment, such as cancer, despite being more affordable than developed nations. Family members of patients seeking medical care in India can apply for the Indian Physician Assistant Visa, also called the Indian Electronic Attendant Visa. This visa is exclusively for family members of patients undergoing treatment in India and requires a valid passport and visa for travel. The Medical Assistant Visa can be granted to a maximum of two individuals accompanying an e-Medical Visa holder for medical treatment in India. The visa is only valid for 60 days and cannot be renewed. Up to two family members of an e-Medical Visa holder may be awarded a Physician Assistant Visa. Medical assistant visas are valid for the same period of time as the e-Medical visa. The e-Medical Assistant Visa, once accepted, is valid for 60 days from the date of arrival into India. Holders may stay in the nation for this period or leave and return up to two more times throughout the 60-day period. An Electronic Physician Assistant Visa is available to foreign travellers three times a year. However, this type of visa can only be used to travel with someone who has an e-Medical Visa and is undergoing medical treatment in India. Visitors must complete an online application to obtain this type of visa. Applicants must also scan the biography page of their passport to successfully apply for the Physician Assistant Visa.

Requirements for the India Medical Attendant Visa



A valid passport issued by a country that is eligible to apply for an Indian e-Visa.

The passport must not expire until at least 6 months after the intended date of entry to India and must have a minimum of 2 blank pages for stamps.

Proof of sufficient funds to support themselves.

A return or onward ticket out of the country.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

INDIAN BUSINESS VISA

If you plan to conduct commercial or business operations in India, you need to obtain an India Business eVisa. This visa is suitable for individuals looking to establish a business, those who regularly travel for extended business reasons, and investors. Qualified individuals visiting India for business-related activities like attending conferences, workshops, symposiums, training sessions, contract discussions, or meetings are also eligible for the India Business Visa. In November 2014, the Indian government introduced the e-Visa for India, an online visa that removes the requirement to visit an embassy or consulate. The India Business eVisa allows eligible citizens to stay in the country for up to 180 days. This is a multi-entry travel permission that is valid for 365 days from the date of issuance. All types of India business visas including eVisa also allow the holder to set up a business in India, buy or sell industrial or commercial products and travel to India for recruitment purposes. Eligible citizens can apply by submitting a simple online business visa form for India that can be completed in just a few minutes.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIAN BUSINESS E-VISA



A colored passport-size photo.

A valid passport that does not expire for at least 3-6 months is an absolute necessity and it should have at least 2 empty pages for stamping.

A valid email address to receive the E-Visa in your Inbox.

You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

A copy of your Business Card in PDF format (this must include your company's information, especially the corporate phone number as you will be contacted through it by the embassy). A detailed invitation letter from the host company/firm established in India or from India, stating the purpose of the travel (it must include their contact information and their logo).