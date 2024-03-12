Indian Visa For Austrian, Swedish, Brazil, Irish And South African Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Indian Visa for Austrian Citizens

India is a popular destination for both tourists and business travelers because it is one of the world's busiest markets. Austrian citizens planning to travel to India should be aware that they need a visa for entry. However, Austrian nationals can easily obtain an e-Visa for India, which can be done online or by visiting the nearest Indian Embassy or Consulate. Depending on the reason for the visit, there are different types of e-Visas that Austrian citizens can apply for. The process of applying for an India e-Visa is straightforward and can be completed entirely online, similar to visiting an embassy in person. In 2014, the Indian government introduced an electronic travel authorization system, allowing citizens from 169 different countries, including Austria, to apply for and obtain an Indian e-Visa. The Indian government mandates that all foreign visitors to India apply for visas before entering the nation. An online application form for Austrian citizens seeking Indian visas has been made available by the Indian government since 2014. Austrian tourists can apply for an India Tourist eVisa to participate in tourism-related activities, spiritual retreats, or to visit friends and family in India. An electronic tourist visa allows you to stay for 30 days from your point of entry. With this type of e-Visa you only have one entry period and cannot be extended. If the purpose of the visit is to engage in business activities, an Indian Business eVisa is more appropriate. e-Business Visa – Allows you to stay for one year, which gives you permission to enter India multiple times, but you cannot stay longer than 180 consecutive days for each visit. In addition, travelers can also apply for an Indian e-Medical Visa if the purpose of the visit is to engage in medical tourism during their visit to the country. e-Medical Visa: Used for medical treatment in Indian Territory. This type of eVisa allows you to enter and exit India three times within 60 days. Travelers should apply for an Indian e-Visa online or through a local Indian Embassy or Consulate.

Required Documents for the Indian eVisa for Austrian Citizens



Having a passport with a validity of at least 6 months from the date of the traveler's arrival in India

Having at least 2 blank pages on the passport where entry and exit stamps can be placed.

A complete passport scan of the information page

Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and if you have an account on PayPal, you can use that too. A valid email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in their Inbox.

