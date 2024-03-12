A Piece Of Rarity: The Porsche 911 GT3 RS As Co-Ownership Through Supercar Sharing®

(MENAFN- Pressat) For automotive enthusiasts, the Porsche 911 992 GT3 RS is more than just a car - it is a symbol of performance, high engineering and racing history. With the introduction of the latest model, Porsche has once again set new standards, especially in terms of the innovative cooling concept and groundbreaking aerodynamics. However, for many, even esteemed vehicle collectors, this dream remains unfulfilled due to high demand and limited supply.

Supercar Sharing®, a leading provider of sharing and co-ownership programs for vehicle rarities, supercars, and hypercars, has created a solution that allows enthusiasts to realize this dream in a cost-efficient manner. The fractional co-ownership model from Supercar Sharing opens up a world of possibilities for those who are unwilling to pay the full price of over 350.000$ for a Porsche 911 992 GT3 RS Weissach but still want to enjoy the benefits of such a vehicle.

An Innovative System, Unique in Europe

The heart of Supercar Sharing's co-ownership program is the innovative Supercar Co-Ownership System®, which divides the Porsche 911 GT3 RS into 10 shares. Each share corresponds to 10% ownership per one voting right.

Co-owners receive an annual package of kilometers and days of use, as well as full vehicle management, secure and professional vehicle storage, without having to worry about details such as service, maintenance, taxes, and comprehensive insurance. This fully digital system significantly optimizes financial efficiency and offers an attractive alternative to outright purchase, leasing, or long-term rental.



The co-ownership program from Supercar Sharing goes beyond traditional vehicle investment platforms. Unlike these platforms, the Supercar Co-Ownership System® allows co-owners not only to invest in the vehicle but also to actually use it.

While vehicles on traditional investment platforms are often merely seen as investment objects and collect dust in a collection or museum, Supercar Sharing's co-ownership program offers co-owners the opportunity to actively use and enjoy the vehicle. Whether on the racetrack, touring, at exclusive events, or simply on mountain passes and lakeside roads - co-owners can book, drive, and experience the vehicle at their leisure via smartphone.

"Our goal was to develop a program that simplifies access to exclusive vehicles while still offering a first-class experience for every type of vehicle enthusiast," explains Deivis H. Valdes, CEO of Supercar Sharing®. "With our co-ownership model, auto enthusiasts can own a part of a dream car while benefiting from the advantages of a professionally managed vehicle pool and budget conservation."

The co-ownership model appeals to a wide range of customers worldwide, including entrepreneurs who recognize the value of smart investment and utility efficiency, travelers who prefer to co-own rather than rent, as well as expats and collectors who share their passion for luxury cars. With the option to exchange the vehicle for a new comparable model or its successor at the end of the term or receive the residual value of the shares, the program offers a flexible and forward-looking solution for automotive enthusiasts.

The Future of Car Ownership: Co-Ownership as a Sustainable Solution for Automotive Enthusiasts

Looking to the future, it's clear that the co-ownership program, especially given changing market conditions and regulatory developments, will continue to gain importance. By 2035, new combustion engines in Europe will only be allowed in exceptional cases if they can run on e-fuels. This marks a significant change in the automotive industry and sets a clear trend towards emission-free vehicles. This means that traditional engines, like the legendary V12, V10, V8, and the V6 from the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, will increasingly disappear from European roads. As a collective association of enthusiasts, Supercar Sharing® has made it its mission to largely preserve this market and keep vehicles in shared ownership for as long as possible.