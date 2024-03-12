Govt Launches Portal For Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday launched a portal for people eligible to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, an official spokesperson said.
The move came a day after the government notified rules for implementation of the CAA 2019.
“The Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 under the CAA-2019 have been notified. A new portal has been launched, persons eligible under CAA-2019 can apply for citizenship on this portal nic,” the spokesperson said.
A mobile app 'CAA-2019' will also be launched shortly to facilitate applications through mobile app.
The Centre on Monday implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. Read Also 'No Citizenship Revocation Regardless Of Religion' 4 Yrs After Passage, Citizenship Law Becomes Reality
With the unveiling of the rules, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians - from the three countries. The rules comes into force with immediate effect.
