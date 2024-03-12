Palestinian town honors American airman who set himself ablaze

(MENAFN) In a poignant tribute, the ancient Palestinian city of Jericho has honored the memory of Aaron Bushnell, a 25-year-old United States Air Force member who tragically set himself on fire to protest Israel's actions in Gaza. The city recently unveiled a street named after Bushnell, who, in a shocking act of self-immolation outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington on February 25, declared his refusal to be complicit in what he deemed as the "genocide" in Gaza. The ceremony, attended by locals and officials, featured the official naming of "Aaron Bushnell Road" as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the cause he passionately supported.



Mayor Abdul Karim Sidr, speaking at the unveiling event, emphasized Bushnell's sacrifice for the Palestinian people, stating that despite the lack of personal connections, both parties shared a common commitment to freedom and opposition to attacks on Gaza. The former airman's act of protest, streamed live during the incident, echoed his fervent plea for a free Palestine as he succumbed to the flames, sparking global attention and discussions on the plight of the Palestinian territories.



Jericho, known for its historical significance as a gateway to Palestine and one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities, has now etched Bushnell's name into its urban landscape as a symbol of resistance and solidarity. The street-naming ceremony underscores the lasting impact of his sacrifice on the consciousness of those who advocate for justice and freedom in the region.



In addition to honoring Aaron Bushnell, Jericho has also paid tribute to South Africa by naming a square after the nation. This move comes in response to South Africa's legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the country of committing "systematic" acts of genocide in Gaza. While the ICJ has yet to issue a final ruling on the matter, the recognition of South Africa in Jericho further highlights the international dimension of the ongoing debate surrounding Israel's actions and the broader pursuit of justice for the Palestinian people.

MENAFN12032024000045015687ID1107965771