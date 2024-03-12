Modern Fortifications Being Built In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Construction of modern fortifications continues along the Zaporizhzhia frontline.

The military, who provide consultations to the contractors responsible for the construction, showed Ukrinform correspondents what one of the defense lines looks like.

"The builders comply with all the standards, the construction is going according to the approved plans. Everything is being built to the highest possible quality so that all the structures perform their tasks as efficiently as possible.

We advise and help the contractors because they are civilians and have never dealt with such work before," says a soldier with the call sign Zhuravel.

Construction continues day and night. The defense line is close to NATO standards. The military say that all infrastructure on the frontline must be protected. For example, the firing positions are covered with an anti-stimulus grille, which is an additional protection, and gabions are installed next to them.

The contractors are currently installing concrete "capsules" for personnel, erecting firing positions for riflemen, building communication passages, trenches, and anti-tank ditches, and installing the so-called "dragon's teeth."







































































Earlier it was reported that the Zaporizhzhia region received 1.3 billion hryvnias for the construction of fortifications. The Ministry of Defense and military brigades control the quality of the work.