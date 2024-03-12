Hungarian PM claims Trump refuses to give least amount of money to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a recent meeting at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban disclosed that the former United States president has assured him of cutting funding for Ukraine if he secures victory in the upcoming presidential election. The two leaders, known for their amicable relationship, discussed the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, with Orban asserting that Trump "will not give a penny" to support the conflict. Orban, in an interview with the Hungarian M1 broadcaster, revealed that Trump, if re-elected, would prioritize a peaceful resolution to the Russian-Ukrainian war.



Orban emphasized Trump's commitment to peace, highlighting that during his previous tenure, Trump distinguished himself as a president without involvement in any major conflicts.



The Hungarian Prime Minister stated, "We know from his presidency that he is a man of peace, and he does not hide his opinion even now, he has clearly stated that his goal is to bring peace to the Russian-Ukrainian war." Orban expressed the Hungarian government's desire for peace, a ceasefire, and the swift conclusion of the war.



Despite Trump's return to office not being official, Orban pointed out that Trump's party is already obstructing the Democrats' attempts to allocate additional funds for the conflict. He referred to the resistance by some Republicans against the Biden administration's push for an additional USD60 billion in military aid for Kiev. Last week, Trump secured the presumptive Republican nominee status for the November 5 vote, following the suspension of Nikki Haley's campaign after losing primaries in 14 out of 15 states.



Orban's revelation adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing geopolitical dynamics surrounding the Ukraine-Russia conflict, shedding light on a potential shift in United States financial support under a Trump administration. As the presidential election draws nearer, the impact of such a stance on international relations and the future of the conflict remains a topic of keen interest and speculation.

