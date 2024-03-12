Punyam Academy Is Thrilled To Launch The Asset Management System Introduction Training E-Learning Course

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam Academy is delighted to relaunch the Asset Management System Introduction training online course. The e-learning course provides an introduction to asset management systems, covering the standards, requirements, benefits, documentation, and other aspects of implementing such systems.



The online asset management system training course gives students a thorough overview of the system, including its features, requirements, documentation, certification process. Those who successfully finish the asset management system training course will be knowledgeable about the Asset Management System. The asset management training course complies with the ISO 55001 standard.



The Asset Management System Introduction Training online course covers three key sessions as listed below:

ï¿1⁄2Session 1: Overview of Asset Management System

ï¿1⁄2Session 2: Detailed Documented Information for Asset Management System

ï¿1⁄2Session 3: Steps for Installation and Certification for ISO 55001:2014



The course includes high-resolution video tutorials and graphical presentations by experts, as well as PDF handouts that can be downloaded or printed for easy reading. Additionally, the course includes three session exams and one final exam, with participants able to download and print their certificates after passing all exams. The comprehensive training provides a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter.



The online training course on the overview of the Asset Management System gives participants a thorough grasp of the requirements, maintenance and retention of the Documented Information list, prerequisites for system establishment, and actions involved in registration and certification. It gives them a thorough understanding of the system's requirements and the certification process. Professionals, college students, and anybody else interested in using the management system to further their career are the target audience for the online course. To help people thrive in the competitive climate of today, it provides e-learning opportunities to update, enhance, and improve knowledge and abilities.



In addition to understand implementing an asset management system, participants can enrol online and learn through handouts, tests, and audio-visual presentations. They will receive training certificate upon completing the course. For more information, visit here:



Punyam Academy also offers other online courses on Asset management system like ISO 55001 Lead Auditor Training, internal auditor training, lead implementer training, etc. to customers, so they can fully understand the Audit Techniques, Processes, and Requirements for Asset Management systems and more. For the first time, the course is offered all over the world at online LMS platform so that students or employees can attend whenever it is most convenient for them. They are eligible to receive an ISO 55001:2014 lead auditor certificate upon successful completion. A virtual course is available from Punyam Academy for individuals aiming to obtain ISO 55001:2014 certification. The overview, terminology, definitions, and requirements of the standard are covered throughout the course.



About the Punyam Academy Pvt Ltd

A well-known training provider in the world, Punyam Academy Pvt Ltd provides a range of ISO training courses and combines in-person instruction with webinars to enable online certification. It is a well-known brand in e-learning, certification, and training for ISO and all other kinds of management system standards. Punyam Academy is a leading provider of awareness, auditor, and lead auditor courses on ISO 9001 and over 50 other management systems. It also offers training on instrument calibration, food safety officer, risk management, SA 8000 auditor, and other topics.









