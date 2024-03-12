Palestinian Dies Due To Injury Sustained In Israeli Forces Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 12 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian youth succumbed to head shot wounds caused by an Israeli occupation forces' assault, Monday, in northern Turlkarm city, West Bank, said a media source on Tuesday.

According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), Tawfiq Hussein, a 25-year-old resident of Jenin Governorate, was shot by Israeli forces and rushed to the hospital were he died.

Hussein was amongst several youths shot at by Israeli occupation troops. Another victim, Muhammad Jabr, died instantly during the assault, the source added. (end)

nq













MENAFN12032024000071011013ID1107965729