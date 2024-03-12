China, Iran, Russia Kicks Off Joint Naval Drills Near Oman Gulf

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, March 12 (KUNA) -- China, Iran, and Russia have kicked off a joint naval drills in the Gulf of Oman to strengthen maritime cooperation and safeguard regional peace and stability, the Chinese National Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.
The five-day drills, dubbed "Security Bond-2024," began on Monday, the joint exercise focuses on anti-piracy and search and rescue operations, which will help strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the navies of the three countries and jointly build a "maritime community with a shared future," the ministry said in a press release.
The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy sent three ships to participate in the drills, including the guided-missile destroyer Urumqi, the guided-missile frigate Linyi, and the comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu.
Iran's frigates Arboz and Jamalan, as well as the Russian missile cruiser Varyag and the large anti-submarine ship Marshal Shaposhnikov also take part in the drills, the ministry said. (end)
