Morocco reveals ambitious intentions for green hydrogen projects

(MENAFN) In a significant announcement, the Moroccan government revealed on Monday its plans to allocate approximately one million hectares of public real estate for green hydrogen projects. Emphasizing the scale of this initiative, the government outlined that the first phase will involve providing 300,000 hectares to potential investors. This move is poised to position Morocco as a key player in the global energy transition landscape while reshaping energy flows on a global scale.



According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, this ambitious undertaking is expected to facilitate Morocco's emergence as a major player in the energy transition domain. The initiative is envisioned to encompass integrated projects spanning the entire value chain, from generating electricity through renewable sources and electrolysis to the conversion of green hydrogen into essential products such as ammonia, methanol, and synthetic fuels.



The government's proactive stance towards green hydrogen aligns with its broader strategy to capitalize on renewable energy resources and foster sustainable development. Notably, in January, the National Electricity and Water Office in Morocco inked an agreement with renewable energy firms Nareva and GE Vernova to conduct a feasibility study. The study aims to explore the feasibility of replacing conventional fuel with green hydrogen to power a 99-megawatt electricity station in Laayoune.



With these initiatives, Morocco is poised to harness its natural resources and strategic location to propel the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions. By leveraging green hydrogen projects, the country aims to not only meet its domestic energy needs but also emerge as a significant contributor to global efforts aimed at mitigating climate change and promoting environmentally-friendly technologies.

MENAFN12032024000045015682ID1107965727