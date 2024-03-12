Gov't Approves Bylaw To Boost Public-Private Partnership Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 12 (Petra) - The Government has officially ratified a bylaw for public-private partnership (PPP) projects, in line with Article No. 23 of the Public-Private Partnership Law of 2023.As detailed in the Official Gazette, the Minister of Investment is tasked with establishing a committee responsible for preparing and submitting bids for PPP projects. A dedicated department within the Ministry will host this committee, equipped with its own administrative staff and specialized project consultants.This legislative framework is designed to enhance the collaboration between the public and private sectors, aiming to establish, rehabilitate, operate, maintain, manage, or develop public infrastructure and facilities.Moreover, it seeks to provide public services, finance government projects, and leverage private sector expertise and modern technical knowledge in project management and development, thereby ensuring value for money and improved service quality.Per the bylaw, at the start of each fiscal year, the Minister of Finance will determine a ceiling for the total financial commitments that the treasury may allocate for PPP projects. This determination will be based on recommendations from the Financial Obligations Unit, taking into account a percentage of the gross domestic product and public revenues.Furthermore, the government entity associated with a PPP project will not only adhere to the stipulated legal duties but also prepare a comprehensive memorandum for the project proposal.This includes providing clear, complete, and accurate data and information regarding the project, obtaining necessary approvals, reviewing any related requests, and issuing decisions within timelines specified by the minister.