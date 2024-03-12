UAE presents MGX to drive technological innovation

(MENAFN) The Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, initiated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, on January 22, 2024, has unveiled the establishment of MGX, a pioneering technology investment firm. With a mission to harness, develop, and deploy cutting-edge technologies, MGX aims to enhance the quality of life for present and future generations.



Mubadala Investment and G42 have been named as founding partners of this innovative venture. MGX's primary objective is to catalyze the advancement and adoption of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies through strategic investments and partnerships, both within the UAE and on a global scale.



The investment strategy of MGX will center around three key areas: artificial intelligence infrastructure, encompassing data and communication centers; semiconductors, covering the design and manufacturing of memory modules and logic operations; and the fundamental technologies and applications of AI, including AI models, software, data, life sciences, and robotics.



Drawing on Abu Dhabi's existing investments in these sectors, MGX will leverage its partnerships with leading global technology and investment entities to drive innovation and progress. By aligning with established players and deploying capital strategically, MGX seeks to position itself as a catalyst for technological transformation, driving growth and prosperity in the UAE and beyond.

