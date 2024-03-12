Israel's Central Bank upholds interest rates amid war uncertainty

(MENAFN) The minutes of the Central Bank of Israel's meeting on February 26 revealed that the majority of the Monetary Policy Committee voted to retain the benchmark interest rate at 4.5 percent, with four out of the five members in agreement. The decision to keep rates unchanged was attributed to the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the trajectory of the conflict in Gaza. This cautious approach underscores the central bank's response to geopolitical developments and their potential implications for the economy.



In January, the Central Bank of Israel implemented a quarter-point reduction in interest rates, marking the first such cut in nearly four years. Prior to this adjustment, interest rates had remained static for four consecutive meetings, following a series of ten consecutive rate hikes that had incrementally raised rates from 0.1 percent in April 2022. These actions reflect the central bank's efforts to navigate economic challenges while maintaining stability and supporting growth.



The meeting minutes also shed light on the broader economic landscape, noting a gradual improvement in economic activity indicators. Despite an initial contraction in commercial activity following the outbreak of war on October 7, signs of recovery have emerged, accompanied by a calming of market fluctuations and disciplined operation of financial markets. This resilience amidst geopolitical tensions underscores the central bank's vigilance in monitoring economic dynamics and adjusting policy measures accordingly to safeguard stability and promote sustainable growth.

