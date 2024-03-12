Web Portal For Citizenship Seekers Launched, 'CAA-2019' Mobile App To Come Soon

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday launched a web portal for facilitating the registration of people, seeking citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

The MHA informed on X, that a mobile app called CAA-2019 will also be launched soon to expedite the applications by non-Muslim migrants seeking Indian citizenship.

The web portal and mobile app for seeking citizenship under CAA will not only simplify the procedure but also enable non-Muslim migrants to apply for the same, via their mobile phones.

The migrants, who escaped Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to India before 2015, can apply under the scheme. They will have to first register themselves on the web portal and mobile App and create individual logins, before filling applications for the same.

Notably, the Centre on Monday notified the rules for CAA implementation and also released the application formats which could be filled by migrants for getting Indian citizenship.

The law granting citizenship to refugees pertaining to six religions other than Muslims was cleared by Parliament in 2019.

As per the rules of CAA, any Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian who came to India before December 31, 2014, suffering atrocities and persecution on religious grounds in countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, can seek Indian citizenship without producing a valid passport of these countries or a valid visa from India.