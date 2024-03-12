France Online Gambling Market 2024: A Valuation Of US$ 12.1 Billion Predicted By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “France Online Gambling Market Report by Game Type (Sports Betting, Casino, and Others), Device (Desktop, Mobile, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the France online gambling market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the France Online Gambling Market?

The France online gambling market share reached US$ 6.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2024-2032.

Request to Get the Sample Report : /requestsample

France Online Gambling Market Growth:

The France online gambling market is witnessing significant growth, primarily driven by the escalating adoption of smartphones and easy access to various casino platforms in the country. Additionally, the high internet penetration is resulting in the proliferation of mobile apps for betting, which, in turn, is catalyzing the growth of the market. Besides this, consumers in France are inclining to alternate sources like online gambling websites and other alternative spaces that offer gambling on non-traditional sports and events.

France Online Gambling Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Game Type:



Sports Betting



Football



Horse Racing



E-Sports

Others

Casino



Live Casino



Baccarat



Blackjack



Poker



Slots

Others Others

Breakup by Device:



Desktop

Mobile Others

Breakup by Region



Île-de-France

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Occitanie

Hauts-de-France Others

France Online Gambling Market Trends:

Apart from this, regulatory changes are exerting a considerable influence on the France online gambling market. The government authorities across the country are implementing stringent regulations to ensure consumer protection and prevent issues, such as addiction and underage gambling, which is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, these regulations also include licensing requirements, responsible gambling initiatives, and measures to combat illegal gambling operators.

Moreover, technological advancements like the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain with online gambling platforms to enhance the user experience and ensure fairness and transparency in gambling activities are acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the advent of virtual reality (VR) casinos and the increasing popularity of esports betting are introducing new and immersive ways to gamble online, which is expected to bolster the growth of the France online gambling market in the coming years.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: ...

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163