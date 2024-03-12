Divergence in oil demand outlook highpoints divergence among OPEC, IEA

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted by Reuters has revealed a significant disparity in the projections of oil demand growth between two key entities: the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA). These two organizations, whose reports are eagerly anticipated by the global energy market, have seen their expectations for oil demand growth diverge to the widest extent in at least 16 years.



The discrepancy between OPEC, representing oil-producing nations, and the IEA, which represents industrialized countries, has led to conflicting signals being sent to traders and investors regarding the strength of the oil market in 2024 and the trajectory of the world's transition towards reduced fuel usage, with long-term environmental implications.



In February, the IEA projected a more conservative estimate of oil demand growth, anticipating an increase of 1.22 million barrels per day in 2024. In contrast, OPEC's report from the same month forecasted a significantly higher growth rate of 2.25 million barrels per day. This sizable difference, amounting to approximately one percent of global demand, underscores the divergence in their assessments.



Neil Atkinson, a former head of the IEA's oil markets division, highlighted the underlying differences in perception between the two organizations regarding the pace of the energy transition. Atkinson noted that the IEA holds a stronger conviction that the transition will accelerate at a faster rate. As a result, both the IEA and OPEC are steadfast in their respective forecasts, contributing to the substantial gap in their demand projections.



To contextualize this discrepancy, Reuters conducted an analysis of the changes made by OPEC and the IEA to their oil demand forecasts from 2008 to 2023, as well as the updates made in the first two months of the current year. This examination sheds light on the evolving dynamics of the oil market and the diverging perspectives of key stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of closely monitoring these forecasts for insights into future energy trends and market dynamics.

