Cyprus sends assistance ship to Gaza via Mediterranean corridor

(MENAFN) On Tuesday morning, the first vessel laden with humanitarian aid set sail from the port of Larnaca in Cyprus, traversing the sea corridor between the Mediterranean island and the Gaza Strip. According to Agence France-Presse, which is one of the two non-governmental organizations overseeing the operation, Laura Lanuza, spokesperson for the "Open Arms" organization, confirmed that the ship departed at approximately 06:50 GMT carrying 200 tons of essential food items.



This initiative, known as the Cypriot sea corridor initiative, aims to provide vital humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulitis emphasized the significance of the mission, describing it as a lifeline for civilians. The ship, named Amalthea, carries a cargo comprising approximately 200 tons of rice, flour, and canned food, which will be distributed within Gaza through the World Central Kitchen organization, founded by the Spanish-American chef José Andrés.



The World Central Kitchen organization announced through a statement that the aid shipment has embarked on its journey to Gaza, with plans underway to dispatch additional ships to further alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the region. Teams from the Global Central Kitchen have been deployed in Gaza since the outset of the conflict, and efforts have been made to establish a dock to facilitate the swift unloading of aid upon the ship's arrival. However, the precise location of this pier remains undisclosed for security reasons.



Situated approximately 370 kilometers away, Cyprus holds the distinction of being the closest European Union country to the Gaza Strip. In parallel with these humanitarian efforts, an American military vessel departed from the United States on Saturday, equipped with the necessary infrastructure to construct a dock capable of unloading aid shipments. This endeavor is anticipated to take up to 60 days, underscoring the concerted international efforts to provide assistance to the people of Gaza amidst the ongoing crisis.

