Dubai Duty Free partners with Terrapay to deliver digital wallet payments

(MENAFN) Dubai Duty Free has entered into a collaboration with the global payments network TerraPay to introduce digital wallet payments at its outlets. This strategic partnership aims to expand the availability of alternative payment methods, offering customers greater convenience and flexibility. With access to TerraPay's extensive global partner networks, covering over 2.2 billion mobile wallets, Dubai Duty Free can now tap into a vast pool of potential customers. Additionally, leveraging the cross-border payments infrastructure facilitated by renowned companies such as "Magnati" and "Network International" in the Emirates further enhances the accessibility of digital wallet payments.



By embracing this collaboration, Dubai Duty Free seeks to diversify its payment systems, accommodating the growing trend of mobile wallet usage alongside traditional payment methods. Through this initiative, users of prominent mobile money transfer services like MTN, M-Pesa, and Artel, which collaborate with TerraPay, can utilize their digital wallets at Dubai Duty Free outlets. This integration of digital wallet payments aligns with the evolving preferences of consumers, especially in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic.



The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of alternative payment methods, with digital wallets experiencing robust double-digit growth worldwide. As a result, the global value of digital wallets is projected to soar into the trillions by 2026, underscoring the significance of this trend in shaping the future of the global payment industry. The partnership between Dubai Duty Free and TerraPay exemplifies a proactive approach to meeting changing consumer demands and driving innovation in the retail and payment sectors.

MENAFN12032024000045015682ID1107965681