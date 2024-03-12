Hydroxychloroquine Market Size, Share | Industry Growth 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Hydroxychloroquine Market Report by Dosage Type (200 Mg, 300 Mg, 400 Mg, and Others), Distribution (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others), Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus Erythematosus, Malaria, Coronavirus (COVID-19), and Others), Grade (USP Standards Grade, EP Standards Grade, Pharmaceutical Standards Grade, and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global hydroxychloroquine market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.98% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Hydroxychloroquine Industry:

Clinical Studies:

Clinical studies provide essential data on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in treating diseases, such as malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis. Positive research findings can increase the confidence of healthcare professionals and patients in using the drug, thereby driving its market demand. The results of well-designed clinical trials can lead to updates in treatment guidelines issued by medical associations and regulatory agencies. When hydroxychloroquine is recommended as a standard or alternative treatment, it can boost its market usage. Clinical studies help establish the safety and efficacy profile of hydroxychloroquine for specific conditions.

Regulatory Decisions:

Regulatory agencies grant approval or authorization for the use of hydroxychloroquine for specific medical conditions. This endorsement is essential for pharmaceutical companies to market the drug. In addition, health authorities provide guidelines on how hydroxychloroquine should be used, including dosages, indications, and contraindications. These recommendations influence how healthcare professionals prescribe the drug and can expand or restrict its market application. Regulatory agencies monitor the safety of hydroxychloroquine and other medications.

Research and Development:

Ongoing research and development (R&D) can identify new medical conditions or diseases for which hydroxychloroquine may be effective. Discovering additional indications expands the potential market for the drug. R&D can lead to the development of improved formulations of hydroxychloroquine, such as extended-release versions or combination therapies. These innovations can enhance the efficacy and safety of drugs, making it more attractive to healthcare providers and patients.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Hydroxychloroquine Industry:



Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipla Ltd.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Laurus Labs

Lupin Limited

Mylan N.V.

Prasco Laboratories

Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.)

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Hydroxychloroquine Market Report Segmentation:

By Dosage Type:



200 Mg

300 Mg

400 Mg Others

Based on the dosage type, the market has been classified into 200 mg, 300 mg, 400 mg, and others.

By Distribution:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Others

Hospital pharmacies accounted for the largest market share as they play a pivotal role in the distribution of hydroxychloroquine due to its use in treating various medical conditions.

By Application:



Rheumatoid Arthritis

Lupus Erythematosus

Malaria

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Others

Malaria exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to the rising utilization of hydroxychloroquine in treating this disease.

By Grade:



USP Standards Grade

EP Standards Grade

Pharmaceutical Standards Grade Others

On the basis of grade, the market has been divided into USP standards grade, EP standards grade, pharmaceutical standards grade, and others.

By Route of Administration:



Oral Intravenous

Oral holds the biggest market share as it is easy to use and patient compliant.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the hydroxychloroquine market on account of increasing prevalence of malaria cases.

Global Hydroxychloroquine Market Trends:

Ongoing efforts to control and eradicate malaria is catalyzing the demand for hydroxychloroquine in regions where the disease is endemic. Research continues to explore new medical conditions and diseases for which hydroxychloroquine may be effective, diversifying its potential applications. Safety concerns, especially related to potential side effects, are leading to regulatory scrutiny and restrictions, impacting market dynamics.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

