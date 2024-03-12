Unprecedented market conditions push risky assets to record highs despite continued interest rates

(MENAFN) In a remarkable turn of events, risk assets have continued to reach historic highs despite the backdrop of persistently high interest rates worldwide for over a year and a half. Monetary policy makers have consistently emphasized the need for sustained high interest rates for an extended period. However, against this backdrop, risk assets have defied expectations and surged to unprecedented levels, leading some observers to question their reliability.



Gold has joined the ranks of assets reaching "historic peaks," following in the footsteps of Bitcoin, US stock indices, and select European indices. The precious metal soared to new historical levels, reaching approximately $2,200. This surge occurred even in the absence of significant geopolitical turmoil, which had previously helped sustain gold prices above the $2,000 mark over the past month.



The primary driver behind the surge in various risk assets and the concurrent decline of the US dollar has been the mounting market expectations of an impending interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. These expectations stemmed from two key factors. Firstly, Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell's testimony, particularly on his second day before the Senate, played a significant role. Powell's assertion that there has been no indication of a forthcoming rate hike, coupled with hints of declining inflation, bolstered expectations of an imminent rate cut and alleviated concerns of a return to rate hikes.



Secondly, concerns arose from the decline in US employment figures, which sparked fears of a resurgence in inflation. The overall data, including declines in job vacancies and average wages, alongside a downturn in last month's second reading, solidified the perception in the markets that the current economic indicators would support the Fed's decision to proceed with interest rate reductions to safeguard economic gains.

