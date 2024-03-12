JPY sees major drop against dollar amid political speculation

(MENAFN) During Tuesday's trading session, the Japanese yen saw its most notable daily decline against the US dollar in a month, as comments from Japanese officials tempered expectations of an imminent monetary policy shift by the Bank of Japan. The dollar, meanwhile, maintained a relatively stable position ahead of the release of crucial US inflation data later in the day. This data is anticipated to offer insights into the timeline for potential interest rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve throughout the year.



Against the backdrop of these developments, the yen weakened by 0.4 percent to 147.47 per dollar in recent trading, with a similar decline observed against the British pound. The decline in the yen followed remarks by Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, who offered a somewhat less optimistic assessment of Japan's economic outlook compared to his statements in January. Additionally, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki noted separately on Tuesday that Japan has not yet reached a stage where it can definitively declare the overcoming of deflationary pressures.



In the broader currency markets, the euro retraced from its recent peak, recorded last week as the highest level in nearly two months. It traded in the latest transactions at USD1.0936, reflecting a shift in sentiment amidst evolving economic narratives and policy signals from various global financial authorities.

