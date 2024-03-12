Minister Advances Gender Equality Agenda In New York Meetings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 12 (Petra) -- Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa engaged in a round table meeting at the World Bank headquarters in New York on Monday, during which discussion revolved around bolstering women's involvement across diverse sectors.As stated by the Ministry on Tuesday, Mustafa delved into Jordan's strategies aimed at empowering women and augmenting their political and economic engagement. This underlines Jordan's commitment to advancing gender equality and fostering an environment conducive to women's prosperity and success, she said.On the sidelines of the gathering, Mustafa took part in a supplementary event organized by the Arab League during her attendance at the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women. She addressed the plight of women in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the dire consequences of the ongoing war. Women and children bear the brunt of the suffering, grappling with severe deprivation of basic necessities such as food, water, and healthcare, she added.Mustafa echoed Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah's sentiment that while a ceasefire marks a step forward, the global community must undertake the arduous task of restoring humanity and recognizing the interconnectedness of all peoples.Furthermore, Mustafa participated in another sideline event, hosted by the World Bank, titled "Engaging Women as Leaders to End Poverty on a Livable Planet." She underscored the pivotal role of the World Bank as a strategic partner in Jordan's efforts to empower women.Mustafa outlined Jordan's initiatives aimed at enhancing women's participation across various domains, emphasizing the significance of forging international alliances and networks to facilitate the exchange of expertise and mutual learning.Highlighting the transformative power of education, Mustafa stressed its pivotal role as a catalyst for societal change.