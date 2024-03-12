Electricity Load Drops To 3,420 Megawatts In Jordan

Amman, March 12 (Petra) -- Jordan witnessed a decrease in its recorded electricity load on Monday, with the figure dropping to 3,420 megawatts. This decline comes amidst ongoing monitoring of energy consumption trends by the National Electric Power Company.During the current winter season, the peak electricity load reached 4,050 megawatts, indicating a significant variance from the recorded figure. Notably, the highest electricity load ever recorded in the kingdom occurred in August last year, peaking at 4,220 megawatts.

