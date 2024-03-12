New KTM Motorcycles Are Available At The Credit Rate Starting From 0.1% At All KTM Dealerships In Russia

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) AVTODOM KTM, the official importer of KTM motorcycles in Russia, announced the launch of a joint loan program with VTB Bank (PJSC) Promo Direct Moto (Local) on March 6, 2024. Its participants can purchase motorcycles from the Austrian brand KTM on credit on extremely favorable terms. An interest rate of 0.1% per year is available to clients within the tariff.



The Promo Direct Moto (Local) credit program provides attractive lending conditions for KTM motorcycles 390 ADVENTURE, 390 ADVENTURE SW, 390 DUKE, 890 ADVENTURE, 890 ADVENTURE R, 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R, 1290 SUPER DUKE R, 1290 SUPER DUKE GT. The tariff plan provides for a loan rate from 0.1% to 15.5% of 12, 24 or 36 months. In this case, the loan amount ranges from 300 thousand to 3 million rubles. The rate depends on the loan term (12, 24, 36 months) and the down payment. The base rate and interest rate taking into account discounts will be only 0.1% with a down payment of 75% and a loan term of 12 months. It is not necessary to take out casko and life insurance. All 15 KTM dealer centers in Russia and branches of VTB Bank (PJSC) support the Program.



The capabilities of the credit program, developed specifically for the KTM brand, allow customers to choose a tariff plan for the following brand models. The compact single-cylinder touring bike KTM 390 Adventure features a sporty design. It is combined with the complete equipment and proven performance characteristics of the range. Versatile ergonomics, smooth power delivery and innovative technology are combined into a comfortable, lightweight design. It is created for those who want to add more adventure to their daily life.



The KTM 390 Adventure SW modification differs from the basic one in its greater off-road potential. Spoked wheels replaced alloy wheels. The dimensions remain unchanged - 19 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear. The wheels are equipped with aluminum rims and steel spokes. SW inherited the advantages of adjustable suspension and electronics from the classic model.



The KTM 390 Duke combines advanced technology, high performance and ease using. The motorcycle has a bright and dynamic appearance. Unique lines and stylish details give it a modern look. Compact dimensions and lightweight make it an ideal choice for city driving.



The KTM 890 Adventure R is a powerful yet compact off-road motorcycle with an engine capacity of 889 cc. cm and a six-speed transmission. It is equipped with a system for adjusting the brake pressure depending on the angle of inclination and tubeless spoked wheels.



KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is a touring model. Power 160hp makes it easy to navigate over rough terrain. Adaptive cruise control and suspension make the ride comfortable.



The KTM 1290 Super Adventure R offers exceptional capabilities and class-leading performance. It is designed specifically to conquer the most difficult terrains.



"Many of our clients have already appreciated the benefits of participating in credit programs. We are constantly working to make purchasing a KTM motorcycle as comfortable as possible. We launched a credit program to make our motorcycles more affordable on March 6. Consultants at KTM dealer centers will tell you all the technical and operational characteristics of motorcycles and help you choose the most optimal lending conditions", - Dmitry Smolyakov, Head of the AVTODOM KTM distribution department, commented.



