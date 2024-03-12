Dnipro Municipal Authorities Donate Over 230 FPV Drones To Army

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The City Council of Dnipro handed moer than 230 FPV drones and other military equipment to Ukrainian defenders on the front lines.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

He noted that the city is negotiating a systemic cooperation with the KVERTUS company, which specializes in the production of anti-drone devices, as well as e-warfare and signals intelligence systems.

"We gave our guys on the front line a bunch of this equipment. Also, more than 230 FPV drones. Almost four dozen display panels. More than 75 sets of radios, a repeater, and charging stations," Filatov wrote.

As reported, in early February, Ukraine's Defense Forces received from Dnipro authorities almost 100 UAVs of various models, including FPV drones.