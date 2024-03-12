War Update: 72 Combat Clashes, 114 Russian Airstrikes In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the past day, 72 combat engagements took place along the frontlines in Ukraine.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, 72 combat clashes occurred. In total, the enemy launched eight missile strikes, 114 airstrikes, and 107 rocket salvos on the positions of our troops and at populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population," the report says.

Russian airstrikes targeted Prohres in Chernihiv region; Obukhivka, Ambarne, Kupiansk, and Petropavlivka of Kharkiv region; Kryvoshyivka and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region; Druzhba, Toretsk, Terny, Yampolivka, Fedorivka, Chasiv Yar, Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Zavitne, Oleksandropil, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region; Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, and Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region; and Nikopol of Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the night hours, Russian invaders launched at Ukraine 22 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type. 17 kamikaze drones were intercepted.

More than 145 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation saw no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the enemy maintains its military presence near the border, conducting subversive operations in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other directions.

Kupiansk direction: the Russians made no assault attempts in the past day.

Lyman direction: Ukraine's forces repelled 15 enemy assaults in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Hryhorivka, and Terny, Donetsk region.

Bakhmut direction: Ukraine repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Stupochky, and east of Chasiv Yar of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

Novopavlivka direction: Ukraine is holding back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Pobieda of Donetsk region. The Russians 21 times attempted to penetrate Ukraine's defenses, involving air support.

Orikhiv direction: the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions seven times in the areas of Robotyne, Staromaiorske, and north-west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson direction: the enemy does not give up its intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from their bridgeheads on the eastern (left) bank of the Dnipro. An assault attempt was repelled.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's forces continue to actively inflict losses on enemy manpower and military hardware, depleting the invasion troops along the entire front line.

"Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has hit eight enemy manpower and weapons clusters and a command post. Missile forces inflicted damage on two enemy manpower and equipment clusters, a Buk-M1 air defense system, and a 1L219 Zoopark counter-battery radar,” concluded the General Staff.

As reported, Russia's total combat losses as of March 11 have amounted to 424,980.