Shelling Of Sumy Region's Border: 96 Explosions In Six Communities At Night And In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning of March 12, Russian invaders fired nine times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired nine times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 96 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Bilopillya, Krasnopil, Velyka Pysarivka, Znob-Novhorod, and Seredyna-Buda communities were shelled," the report says.

The enemy fired on the territory of the Velyka Pysarivka community with artillery and multiple rocket launchers. They also fired at the Seredyna-Buda community from multiple rocket launchers.

29 explosions occurred at night and in morning inregion

The enemy fired at the Krasnopil and Bilopillya communities with artillery, and at the Znob Novhorod and Khotyn communities with mortars.

As reported, on March 11, Russian troops fired 39 times at the Sumy region.