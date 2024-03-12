Shelling Kills One Person In Kherson Region, Injures Three Others

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and three civilians were injured in the Kherson region yesterday as a result of Russian shelling.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, over the past day, Russians fired on Antonivka, Respublikanets, Kachkarivka, Veletenske, Chervonyi Maiak, Stanislav, Krupytsia, Odradokamianka, Zmiivka, Dniprovske, Lvove, Ivanivka, Poniativka, Beryslav, Tiahynka, Zymivnyk and Kherson.

13 private houses were damaged.

In Kherson, a private house and a car were damaged by shelling, Prokudin noted.

As a result of hostile attacks in the settlements of the Kherson region, an educational institution, and outbuildings were hit.

As reported, on March 11, a man was killed as a result of the Russian shelling of Ivanivka, Kherson region.