Invaders Injure Three Residents Of Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, March 11, Russian invaders injured three residents of the Donetsk region.
The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"On March 11, Russians injured three residents of the Donetsk region: two in Selydove and one in Toretsk," he said.
As the head of the Regional State Administration emphasized, the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region does not include Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported earlier, in the Donetsk region, the White Angels police crew evacuated five more people from the Avdiivka direction.
