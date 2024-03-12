Drone Attack Causes Fire At Infrastructure Facility In Ternopil Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out at an infrastructure facility in the Ternopil region due to a drone attack.

This was reported by the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"Last night, as a result of attacks by enemy UAVs of the Shahed type, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility in the Kremenets district," the report says.

The firefighting operation involved 19 units of special equipment, 73 personnel, a tactical robot, and a fire train. Elimination of the fire is ongoing. No one was killed or injured.

Electricity and gas supply was stopped in the nearest village to the damaged infrastructure facility. As of 7:00 a.m., power engineers have restored power to the village, and gas supply will be resumed soon.

"An emergency response headquarters has been set up in the Kremenets district. All emergency response organizations are acting in accordance with their responsibilities. We ask you not to approach the emergency site while the work on eliminating the consequences of the enemy UAV strike continues," said Volodymyr Vazhynskyi, the acting head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration.

As reported, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed 17 of the 22 attack UAVs used by Russia at night.