Russian Army Strikes At Night With Six S-300 Missiles At Selydove In Donetsk Region, Injured Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, the Russian army struck Selydove in the Donetsk region with six S-300 missiles, injuring two women and damaging more than 30 houses.

The Donetsk Region Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"On March 12, 2024, at about 1:30 a.m., the Russian armed forces fired six S-300 missiles at the city of Selydove. As a result of one of them hitting a residential area, two sisters aged 30 and 35 were injured... At least 18 private and 14 multi-story buildings were damaged by the hit," the statement said.

It is noted that both injured women were taken to the hospital with mine-blast injuries, bruises, and abrasions.



Russia kills three civilians inregion over past 24 hrs

Among the damaged objects are administrative buildings, two garages, five cars, and power lines.

Under the procedural control of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in a criminal proceeding over violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, yesterday, on March 11, Russian invaders injured three residents of the Donetsk region.