Azerbaijani Cultural Center In Vienna Celebrates Novruz

The Azerbaijani Cultural Centre in Vienna has celebrated Novruz
within Mother Language weekend classes.
The head of the Cultural Centre, Leyla Gasimova, who opened the
event, spoke about the importance of the native language and the
place that these courses occupy in the activities of the centre, Azernews reports.
It was noted that the event, organised on the eve of Novruz, the
favourite holiday of everyone, from children to adults, is a gift
from children participating in the courses to adults. Preparing for
the holiday with special enthusiasm, the children learned poems and
songs in their native language, as well as various national
dances.
Then the head of the course, Yegana Balamadova, spoke about the
holiday program and invited Azerbaijanis living in Vienna to more
actively enrol their children in weekend courses and art and dance
clubs at the Cultural Centre.
Children took to the stage, performed songs and poems dedicated
to Novruz, and performed national dances. After the concert, the
center`s employees, Rashid Asgarli and Gular Azizova, presented a
puppet show based on the fairy tale "Tik Tik Khanum" by Azerbaijani
writer Abdulla Shaig.
After the artistic part, children and parents were invited to
the festive table, and various games were played for children.
Language courses at the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre operate in
two directions. Classes on the Azerbaijani language and literature,
history and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan are held at weekend
courses for the children of our compatriots living in Austria.
The Azerbaijani language is taught as a foreign language in
courses led by Doctor of Philology Yagut Abdalla. Azerbaijani
language courses for foreigners have been operating since 2013,
when the Cultural Centre was founded.
