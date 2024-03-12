Euronews Publishes Article Highlighting Importance Of SGC

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Southern Gas Corridor is the most important route for
diversifying gas supplies to the EU and neighbouring countries, Azernews reports, citing the article published on
Euronews.
The publication notes that at the tenth meeting of the Southern
Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the second meeting of the Green
Energy Advisory Council, the issue of expanding this corridor was
raised.
“Azerbaijan is a country with large oil and natural gas
resources. Last year, it increased its gas exports by 9%, taking
them up to 22 billion cubic metres. Currently, the main buyers in
Europe include Italy, Greece, Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria, and
this list looks like it could be extended,” reads the article.
“There are many new partner countries who are willing to receive
even additional volumes of natural gas, despite the fact that we
are transitioning away from fossil fuels. But this takes some
decades. Now we also want to establish future-proof cooperation,”
said Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy.
One way that Azerbaijan is looking to get behind this change is
via wind farms in the Caspian Sea.
MENAFN12032024000195011045ID1107965533
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.