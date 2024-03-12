               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SOCAR Discusses Next Joint Steps With Samruk-Kazyna


3/12/2024 5:11:46 AM

Fatime Letifova Read more

A meeting was held between Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH), the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), and Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna Joint Stock Company, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR.

The meeting was held between the delegation led by Ruslan Alikhanov, CEO of Azerbaijan Investment Holding, Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, and Nurlan Jakupov, Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna's Board of Directors.

In the meeting, the issues arising from the strategic partnership agreement signed between AIH and Samruk-Kazyna with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kazakhstan Kasim-Jomart Tokayev on March 11 and the next joint steps to be taken were discussed.

