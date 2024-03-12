SOCAR Discusses Next Joint Steps With Samruk-Kazyna

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
A meeting was held between Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH),
the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), and
Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna Joint Stock Company, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR.
The meeting was held between the delegation led by Ruslan
Alikhanov, CEO of Azerbaijan Investment Holding, Rovshan Najaf,
President of SOCAR, and Nurlan Jakupov, Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna's
Board of Directors.
In the meeting, the issues arising from the strategic
partnership agreement signed between AIH and Samruk-Kazyna with the
participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President
of Kazakhstan Kasim-Jomart Tokayev on March 11 and the next joint
steps to be taken were discussed.
MENAFN12032024000195011045ID1107965529
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.