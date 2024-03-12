US Dollar Stable At KD 0.306, EUR At KD 0.335

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 12 (KUNA) -- The US Dollar's exchange rate against the Kuwaiti Dinar was stable at KD 0.306 on Tuesday and the Euro was also steady trading at KD 0.335, the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said on Tuesday.

The CBK added in its online daily bulletin that the exchange rate of the Pound Sterling fell by 0.26 percent to KD 0.393, while the Swiss Franc stood at KD 0.349 and the Japanese Yen at KD 0.002. (end)

ht













MENAFN12032024000071011013ID1107965495