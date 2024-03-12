Kuwait Amir Congratulates Mauritius On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun on his country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished the President long-term health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to his country and people. (end) mtm

