Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.22 To USD 82.38 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 12 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.22 to USD 82.38 pb on Monday as opposed to USD 83.60 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

At the global level, the price of the Brent crude went up by 13 cents to USD 82.21 pb, while the price of the West Texas Intermediate went down by eight cents to USD 77.93 pb. (end)

