India Rejects China's Objection To PM Modi's Visit To Arunachal Pradesh

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- India on Tuesday strongly rejected China's objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh, and asserted that the state“was, is, and will” always be an integral and inalienable part of India.
External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Chinese side has been made aware of this“consistent position” on several occasions.
ADVERTISEMENT
Objecting to such visits by Indian leaders to Arunachal Pradesh or India's developmental projects in the state does not stand to reason, he said.
“We reject the comments made by the Chinese side regarding the visit of the prime minister to Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.
China on Monday said it lodged a diplomatic protest with India over Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week, and reiterated its claim over the region by saying India's moves will“only complicate” the unresolved boundary question. Read Also India, China Hold Fresh Round Of Military Talks Relationship With China Not Normal: MEA
Jaiswal said China's objection to such visits will not change the reality that Arunachal Pradesh“was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.”
“Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other States of India. Objecting to such visits or India's developmental projects does not stand to reason,” he said.
“Further, it will not change the reality that the State of Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India,” Jaiswal said.
“Chinese side has been made aware of this consistent position on several occasions.” he added.
Jaiswal was responding to media queries on the Chinese objection to Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh.
China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state to highlight its claims. Beijing has also named the area as Zangnan.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12032024000215011059ID1107965490
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.