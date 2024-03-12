North America To Grab Lion's Share In The Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The Telemedicine Intensive care unit (ICU) is a novel approach for providing critical care services from a distance. Telemedicine improves the performance of intensive care units (ICU) by increasing access to healthcare professionals dedicated to treating patients from long distances, facilitating early recognition of physiological ailments, and allowing bedside service providers to implement routine evidence-based healthcare practices. The tele-ICUs are located in remote and rural areas with safe and efficient relocation of patients.

Tele-ICU plays a critical role in the effective management of ICUs as it reduces the transfer of diseases and minimizes hospital stay at lower costs. Apart from this, the growing demand for remote patient monitoring and the increasing geriatric population drive the tele-Intensive care unit market. As per the data published by the United Nations in 2017, approximately 960 million people are aged 60 and above across the globe, accounting for 13.0% of the global population.



Key Highlights



The tele-intensive care unit market was valued at USD 2,861.29 million in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.2 % during the forecast period

The therapeutic tools segment is projected to hold the largest market share

North America leads the market on account of the presence of super-specialty hospitals, increased acceptance, and rising customer awareness

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth due to favorable government policies



Key Players



Advanced ICU Care

Inova

Banner Health

Philips (Visicu)

iMDsoft

InTouch health

UPMC Italy

INTeleICU

Apollo TeleHealth Services

TeleICU



Key Developments



In July 2018, Royal Philips launched Japan's first telemedicine intensive care (eICU) program at Showa University Hospital and Showa Koto Toyosu Hospital, designed to enhance the outcomes of high-risk patients.

In January 2017, Philips showcased the eICU Program and launched CensusMosaic as part of its Tele-ICU software suite eCareManager at the 46th Critical Care Congress (SCCM).



Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market Segmentation

By Type



Centralized model

Decentralized model



By Component



Hardware



Computer system

Communication lines

Physiological monitors

Therapeutic devices

Video feed

Display panels





Software



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East and Africa





