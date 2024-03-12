Aayush Sharma Appears As Gun-Wielding Rockstar In 'Ruslaan' Teaser

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming film 'Ruslaan', which stars Aayush Sharma in the lead, was unveiled on Tuesday.

The teaser, unveiled by director Rohit Shetty, is packed with action and raw emotion.

The teaser is one minute and 34 seconds in length and shows glimpses of Aayush's character as a musician, who doubles up as a gun-wielding fighter with chiselled body and crazy combat skills.

The teaser is filled with adrenaline-pumping visuals and sequences.

Talking about the same, Aayush said in a statement: "Being endorsed by the action maverick Rohit Shetty feels like a validation. He knows the audience's pulse. It tells me we're doing something right with 'Ruslaan'. His support means the world to us.”

Produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts, 'Ruslaan' also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sushrii Mishraa and Vidya Malvade.

The film, directed by Karan L Butani, is set to release on April 26.