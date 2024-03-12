Dubai Traffic Alert: Vehicle On Fire On Major Road Authority Warns Motorists

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 9:23 AM
Last updated: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 9:32 AM
Motorists have been alerted of a vehicle on fire on a major road in Dubai by the police.
Taking to X, Dubai Police warned drivers of the incident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road at Mirdif City Centre Bridge.
The accident has taken place in the direction of Sharjah.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels
Motorists are advised to be careful while driving.
ALSO READ:
Watch: Dubai Police rescue family trapped in submerged car
UAE traffic alert: Abu Dhabi changes truck ban timing during Ramadan
MENAFN12032024000049011007ID1107965421
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.