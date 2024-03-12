Nia Sharma, Shalin Bhanot Opt For Cycling As Morning Workout Routine

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Popular TV actress Nia Sharma on Tuesday gave fitness goals to her huge fandom, by sharing glimpses of her bicycle ride with actor Shalin Bhanot.

Best known for her role in 'Jamai Raja', 'Naagin 4', Nia, who enjoys 7.7 million followers on Instagram, dropped a series of photos, with Shalin, wherein the duo can be seen happily posing on their respective cycles.

Nia is donning a black jacket and hot pink coloured shorts. Her look is rounded off with black sunglasses and sneakers.

Shalin, who is known for his participation in the show 'Bigg Boss 16', is wearing a white T-shirt, and grey joggers. He has rounded off the look with a blue bandana.

Nia also shared a glimpse of an avocado toast.

The post is captioned: "It's difficult to leave bed at 6.30 am...But once you do...there's so muchhhhhhh one can do."

Nia is also known for her roles in 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Behenein', 'Meri Durga', 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha'. In 2020, she participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India' and emerged as the winner.

On the other hand, Shalin was last seen in web series 'Inspector Avinash'.