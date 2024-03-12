Vietnam Vacuum Gas Oil Market Report| Size, Share, Trends, Industry Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Vietnam Vacuum Gas Oil Market Overview 2024-2032

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Vietnam Vacuum Gas Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Vietnam vacuum gas oil market report . The market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.30% during 2024-2032.

Vacuum gas oil (VGO) is an intermediate product in the refining process of crude oil. It is obtained through the vacuum distillation of crude oil, a process that occurs at lower pressures than atmospheric distillation. During vacuum distillation, heavy hydrocarbons in crude oil are heated to high temperatures, causing them to vaporize at lower temperatures than they would under normal atmospheric conditions. As a result, the lighter fractions, such as gasoline and diesel, are separated, leaving behind heavier residues known as vacuum gas oil. It is characterized by its intermediate molecular weight and boiling point range, falling between lighter fractions such as gasoline and heavier products such as residual fuel oil.

Refineries typically process VGO further in units such as fluid catalytic crackers (FCC) or hydrocrackers to convert it into higher-value products such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Additionally, it contains a mix of hydrocarbons with carbon numbers ranging from C20 to C50 which includes sulfur, nitrogen, and other impurities.

The Vietnam vacuum gas oil (VGO) market is primarily driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization, leading to increased energy consumption. VGO is a crucial component for producing various petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel. Moreover, the growing focus on infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and transportation networks, requires substantial quantities of refined petroleum products derived from VGO, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising middle class and increasing purchasing power are escalating the demand for automobiles in Vietnam. VGO is a primary feedstock for producing gasoline and diesel, essential fuels for vehicles which further drives the demand for VGO in the country. Apart from this, the expansion of the petrochemical industry, which heavily relies on VGO as a feedstock for producing various petrochemical products is propelling the market growth. Also, the increasing use of plastics, polymers, and other petrochemical derivatives contributes to the rising demand for VGO. Furthermore, the growing demand for petroleum products and extensive investment in expanding its refining capacity including upgrading existing refineries and constructing new ones are increasing the country's capability to process VGO into valuable end products, thus creating a positive market outlook.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, type, sulfur content, and application.

Type Insights:



Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil Light Vacuum Gas Oil

Sulfur Content Insights:



Low Sulfur VGO High Sulfur VGO

Application Insights:



Gasoline Production

Diesel Oil/Kerosene Production Others

Regional Insights:



Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam Southern Vietnam

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024- 2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

