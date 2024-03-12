Government Approves National Register For Investment Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 12 (Petra) - The Government has ratified the National Registry Bylaw for Government Investment Projects, as stipulated under Paragraph (A) of Article Five of the Public-Private Partnership Law, marking a significant advancement in the governance of investment initiatives.This legislative framework, as documented in the Official Gazette, is set to enhance strategic management, planning, and execution of government-funded investments and partnerships with the private sector.This bylaw introduces a centralized repository within the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, aimed at aggregating and managing comprehensive datasets on all government investment projects.The registry's mandate encompasses the meticulous archiving, organization, and preservation of essential documents, studies, and reports pertaining to these projects. It also includes setting project priorities, managing lifecycle stages, and rigorously monitoring performance metrics to ensure alignment with approved financial allocations and project timelines, thereby safeguarding public financial resources.Integral to the registry's infrastructure are two principal databases: one dedicated to government investment projects and the other to public-private partnership initiatives, detailing both direct and indirect financial commitments associated with these projects.The bylaw further mandates the formation of a specialized committee for government investment projects and delineates the responsibilities of a designated organizational unit within the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation. This unit is tasked with the critical functions of managing the national registry, ensuring the integrity and currency of its data, and overseeing the registry's operational efficacy.