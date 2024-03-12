Trainers For Executives In The Big Cities Use Drugs In Their Programs

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Executive coaching using a trainer is all about achieving peak performance. For a growing offshoot of the field, the recipe for success includes hallucinogenic drugs.
Unregulated advisers are employing ecstasy, ketamine and“magic” mushrooms in their quest to help their client business leaders get ahead, despite concerns about the credibility of research on psychedelics, or the effects of daytime dosing at work. Allegations of drug use by Elon Musk, Sergey Brin and murdered Cash App executive Bob Lee have
brought fresh attention to how the business world is affected by rising use of psychedelics. But even in traditional financial circles, coaches and trainers are finding eager clients.
