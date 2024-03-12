Dozens Were Injured On A Latam Airlines Flight After A“Technical Event” With A Boeing 787 Dreamliner

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Roughly 50 people were treated by first responders

after what the airline called“a technical event during the flight which caused a strong movement.” The plane landed in Auckland, New Zealand, as scheduled, it said.“We are working to gather more information about the flight and will provide any support needed by our customers,” Boeing said in an emailed statement. In Panama you will remember back to January when Copa Airlines had to ground many of it's 737 MAX aircraft over safety concerns regarding the Boeing products.

The manufacturer's reputation has suffered after a pair of fatal 737 MAX 8 crashes in 2018 and 2019 and the January 5th Alaska Airlines MAX 9 door-plug blowout.

