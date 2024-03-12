EQS-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

MAX Automation withstanding macroeconomic and industry challenges achieves successful financial year 2023 in line with raised forecast

MAX Group (incl. MA micro before reclassification to discontinued operations) with sales of EUR

443.1 million and EBITDA of EUR

43.2 million

Sales from continuing operations up 16.0% to EUR

397.4 million (12M 2022: EUR

342.7 million), driven by a continued high order backlog and the growing service business

Operating result (EBITDA) from continuing operations improves by 17.7% to EUR

34.6 million (12M 2022: EUR

29.4 million) – EBITDA margin rises to 8.7% (12M 2022: 8.6%) with a higher contribution from the service business

Order intake of continuing operations down by 15.7% to EUR

341.2 million (12M 2022: EUR

404.8 million) due to muted investment activity; order backlog of continuing operations declines by 21.1% to EUR

206.0 million (31 December 2022: EUR

261.3 million) due to high revenue recognition Outlook for financial year 2024 for continuing operations: Sales of between around EUR

390.0

million and EUR 450.0 million with EBITDA of around EUR

31.0 million to EUR

38.0 million

Hamburg, 12

March

2024 – MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588 ), a company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, continued its positive performance in financial year 2023 withstanding the overall challenges facing the economy and the industry. In July 2023, the MAX Group managed to raise its EBITDA forecast to between around EUR

38.0 million and EUR

44.0 million, while the guidance of Group sales of between around EUR 410.0 million and EUR 470.0 million remained unchanged. Overall, the MAX Group generated sales of EUR

443.1 million and EBITDA of EUR

43.2 million in the past financial year, including the discontinued MA micro division. Sales and earnings contributions from the discontinued operation MA micro Group were included in the forecast prior to the decision to sell it and the associated reclassification in accordance with IFRS

5. Sales from continuing operations increased by 16.0% to EUR

397.4 million (12M 2022: EUR

342.7 million). The operating result (EBITDA) from continuing operations improved by 17.7% to EUR

34.6 million (12M 2022: EUR

29.4 million).



ORDER SITUATION OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS AFFECTED BY INVESTMENT RELUCTANCE Consolidated order intake of the MAX Group's continuing operations fell to EUR

341.2 million (12M 2022: EUR

404.8 million) in financial year 2023 due to customers' reluctance to invest. More restrictive financing conditions and persistently high costs, especially in economies heavily dependent on Russian energy imports, made themselves felt. Increasing geopolitical tensions further unsettled customers in some segments of the MAX Group. In contrast, the bdtronic Group benefited from increased demand in the areas of dispensing and impregnation technology, particularly as a result of major projects. The MAX Group's order backlog in continuing operations declined by 21.1% to EUR

206.0 million (31 December 2022: EUR

261.3 million).



OPERATING RESULT IMPROVES FURTHER Sales revenue from the MAX Group's continuing operations rose by 16.0% to EUR

397.4 million in financial year 2023 (12M 2022: EUR

342.7 million). This was due in particular to the continued high order backlog at the end of the previous year and the growing service business in the Vecoplan Group and ELWEMA segments. The bdtronic Group achieved the strongest growth. ELWEMA also developed very successfully, while the Vecoplan Group and NSM + Jücker were able to maintain their sales at the previous year's level despite customers' reluctance to invest. The MAX Group increased its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation ( EBITDA ) from continuing operations in financial year 2023 by 17.7% to EUR

34.6 million (12M 2022: EUR

29.4 million) due to the higher contribution from the high-margin service business. The EBITDA margin thus improved to 8.7% (12M 2022: 8.6%).



Guido Mundt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE: “Our performance in the past financial year shows that the MAX Group and its portfolio companies continue to be strategically well-positioned. We are able to deal with uncertainties surrounding the further development of the global economy in light of regional growth weaknesses and geopolitical conflicts. We will continue to consistently implement the MAX Group's strategy in financial year 2024. The goal remains the organic and inorganic expansion of the diversified portfolio of leading companies in high-growth niche markets. The ongoing measures to continuously improve the performance of the portfolio companies will also be continued. The focus here will be on increasing profitability through targeted measures to optimise costs and processes as well as activities to promote growth in the areas of sales and human resources.”



OUTLOOK FOR 2024 The order backlog of EUR

206.0 million forms a solid starting point for the MAX Group's further economic development in financial year 2024. The macroeconomic and industry-specific outlook in the markets of the MAX Group's portfolio companies suggests that demand will remain positive. Overall, the MAX Group expects sales from continuing operations in the range of EUR

390.0 million to EUR

450.0 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between EUR

31.0 million and EUR

38.0 million in financial year 2024.



NOTE With the liquidation of iNDAT and the implementation of a structured sales process for the MA micro Group segment, both segments are now recognised as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS

5 "Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations." Detailed explanations on the application of IFRS

5 and the discontinued operations can be found in the Notes to the Annual Financial Report of MAX Automation SE for financial year 2023.



KEY GROUP FIGURES (CONTINUING OPERATIONS) AT A GLANCE in EUR million 2023 2022 Change in % Order intake 341.2 404.8 -15.7 Order backlog* 206.0 261.3 -21.1 Working capital* 102.9 71.6 43.8 Sales 397.4 342.7 16.0 EBITDA 34.6 29.4 17.7 * Comparison of the reporting dates 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022



KEY FIGURES OF THE SEGMENTS AT A GLANCE in EUR million 2023 2022 Change in % bdtronic Group





Order intake 103.8 93.4 11.1 Order backlog* 52.0 52.3 -0.6 Sales 103.8 65.2 59.2 EBITDA 14.8 9.4 58.0 Vecoplan Group





Order intake 144.5 171.3 -15.6 Order backlog* 63.3 97.5 -35.1 Sales 177.8 174.0 2.2 EBITDA 20.4 19.7 3.6 AIM micro





Order intake 6.0 5.1 17.2 Order backlog* 3.3 4.1 -19.9 Sales 6.8 6.0 12.7 EBITDA 2.1 1.8 18.4 NSM + Jücker





Order intake 40.2 74.7 -46.2 Order backlog* 41.2 54.8 -24.8 Sales 55.6 57.1 -2.6 EBITDA 5.2 5.6 -7.7 ELWEMA





Order intake 46.8 60.3 -22.4 Order backlog* 46.2 52.5 -11.9 Sales 53.2 40.5 31.4 EBITDA 4.0 2.9 39.6 Other





Order intake 0.0 0.0 n/a Order backlog* 0.0 0.0 n/a Sales 0.5 0.5 17.3 EBITDA -0.9 -0.3 n/a Discontinued operation iNDAT





Order intake 0.0 -1.1 n/a Order backlog* 0.0 0.4 -100.0 Sales 0.4 2.3 -82.1 EBITDA 1.8 -8.4 n/a Discontinued operation MA micro Group





Order intake 26.2 21.0 24.8 Order backlog* 22.0 41.7 -47.2 Sales 46.5 64.3 -27.7 EBITDA 9.3 11.2 -17.5 * Comparison of the reporting dates 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022



