wienerberger earns top sustainability scores from global ESG agencies

Rating agencies have confirmed wienerberger's achievements in environmental and social areas CDP places wienerberger among second-highest tier of all rated companies Vienna, March 12, 2024 – The achievements of wienerberger's continuous sustainability efforts in 2023 have been acknowledged by global leading ESG rating agencies. For its further progress in environmental as well as social areas, wienerberger once again received top scores. The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) confirmed that wienerberger is taking coordinated action on climate issues, awarding it a“B” rating and placing it in the second-highest tier of all rated companies. Other scores regarding wienerberger's sustainability efforts in 2023 include the“AAA” from MSCI, the agency's highest ESG-rating, which wienerberger received for the eighth year in a row. With the "Prime" ESG rating from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS ESG), wienerberger is in the top decile of rated companies in the building materials industry, a status that the company had received from ISS ESG for the first time in 2013. In addition, the sustainability rating agency EcoVadis ranked wienerberger in the top 1% of all rated companies in the industry sector, awarding it a Platinum medal. The firm Sustainalytics, specialized in assessing companies' exposure to the risk of material financial impacts from ESG factors, rated wienerberger as“Low Risk”. “Sustainability has always been a central and very important part of the wienerberger strategy, which is reflected in our external recognitions and ratings. These scores confirm that transparency, consistency, and ambition can lead to real transformation and to positive impacts for our planet and that we have taken the right steps. Through more innovative and ecological solutions for new build, renovation and infrastructure in water and energy management as well as our work in social issues, we continue our efforts to improve people's quality of life and to ensure that future generations have the same opportunities as we have today”, says Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG. A new sustainability program every three years wienerberger's ESG efforts are steered by the sustainability program, which sets the strategic and operational direction for sustainable business development and defines concrete goals and steps. The program is updated every three years. After wienerberger achieved the goals of its 2023 sustainability program, these were extended to 2026 and made even more ambitious in the environmental sphere, particularly with regard to a further reduction in emissions and the promotion of a circular economy. The 2026 sustainability program includes new targets for water and waste management. In addition, wienerberger will generate 75% of its total revenue from construction systems and solutions that contribute to the construction of climate-neutral and emission-free buildings by 2026, such as integrated roof solutions, exterior walls and facades, heating and cooling solutions and systems for the use of solar energy. wienerberger is also committed to promoting diversity and inclusion as part of new social goals. wienerberger wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new buildings and renovations, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 811 million in 2023.

