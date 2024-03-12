Original-Research: Q.Beyond AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Company Name: q.beyond AG
FY prelims without surprises + bullish outlook // chg. Implied Q4 sales increased by 9% yoy to € 50 (eNuW: € 47, eCons: €
47). Growth was predominantly driven by the continued recovery of the
SAP segment (21% of sales), where revenues increased strongly by 28% yoy to
€ 10 (eNuW: € 8.9m), following several key customer wins as well as a
pick-up of the S/4HANA transformation. The Cloud & IoT segment (79% of
sales) showed yet another quarter with muted growth of 4.9% yoy to € 40
(eNuW: 2.7% organic growth), although exceeding our estimate of € 38.
Overall, FY '23 sales increased 9.4% yoy to € 189m (eNuW & eCons: € 186m).
50% of the growth is attributable to the productive-data acquisition. Q4 EBITDA came in at € 5.8m (eNuW & eCons: € 5.2m), implying an 11.5%
margin and a 358% yoy increase. However, the strong increase is mainly due
to a decision of the tax authorities in favor of q.beyond, which had a
positive effect of € 8.6m (eNuW: € 3.2m net cash effect in '24). On the
other hand, the company built up provisions amounting to € 5.3m mainly
related to the ongoing business transformation. Hence, while FY reported
EBITDA came in at € 5.7m, the operating EBITDA amounted to € 2.4m. Notably, the company generated FCF of € 1.7m (eNuW: €1, eCons: € 0.2m),
thus reaching breakeven one year ahead of target. With now € 37 of net
cash, CEO Rixen indicated in yesterday's CC that M&A might already be on
the table for late 2024. Here, one possibility could be to partner up with
a company from a respective industry in order to access new verticals (see
logineer). Mind you, future M&A is not reflected in our model, thus
providing a certain upside to our estimates. Bullish FY '24 guidance. With the release, management also provided a 2024
outlook, targeting sales of € 192-198m (eNuW new: € 197m, eCons: € 196m)
and an EBITDA of € 8-10m (eNuW new: € 8.1m, eCons: € 7.4m). While 3% sales
growth at mid-point should be achievable, the EBITDA guidance appears quite
ambitious, as it implies an incremental margin of 125% at mid-point with
respect to the operating EBITDA. Yet, with our new estimates we expect the
company to achieve the lower end of the guided range due to (1) an
increased off- and near-shoring ratio, (2) an increased consulting and
development ratio as well as the (3) ongoing streamlining of processes in
connection with one-q (i.e. eliminate duplicate structures, optimize
order-to-cash). New segmentation: From 2024 onwards, q.beyond will change its segment
reporting, as the new segments“Managed Services” and“Consulting” will
replace the current segmentation (“Cloud & IoT” and“SAP”). 'Managed
Services' will comprise the q.beyond data centres in Hamburg and Ulm as
well as logineer while 'Consulting' will comprises the former SAP segment
as well as the Microsoft services, ITsecurity, software development,
data-intelligence and cloud consulting. A more detailed overview is
provided below. Remains a BUY with an unchanged PT of € 1.00 based on DCF.
